/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Adelphi, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1806 METZEROTT ROAD
1806 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
856 sqft
Bright and Open 2 BR/1 BA Condo - Penthouse Level. Renovated in 2019 with Fresh Paint, New flooring, New kitchen. Balcony/deck off Kitchen. 55 per person app fee/1500 security deposit. Pets are allowed case -by case. The pet deposit is $250.
Results within 1 mile of Adelphi
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Langley Park
7 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Chillum
22 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1000 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Chillum
14 Units Available
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Langley Park
10 Units Available
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
7520 Rhode Island Ave. #D
7520 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1017 sqft
Unit #D Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 BD/2 BA Apartment With Private Parking - Property Id: 297441 * Spacious, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
3416 DUKE ST
3416 Duke Street, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2125 sqft
Renovated apartment adjacent to the house (back of the house) in a very nice and quiet area in College Park, two-bed space w/renovated bath and nice backyard to enjoy summer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Adelphi
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Greater Landover
26 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Similar Pages
Adelphi 1 BedroomsAdelphi 2 BedroomsAdelphi 3 BedroomsAdelphi Accessible ApartmentsAdelphi Apartments with Balcony
Adelphi Apartments with GarageAdelphi Apartments with GymAdelphi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAdelphi Apartments with ParkingAdelphi Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD