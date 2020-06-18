9200 EDWARDS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool lobby tennis court

Secure building. Full time receptionist on duty in lobby. Very friendly staff. Residents seem very happy with living at The Racquet Club. All units have balconies. Outdoor pool, tennis courts, covered parking, work out gym, meeting room. Each unit has own washer and dryer. Trash room on each level. Sprinkler systems in each unit. Utilities all included. Each unit controls their own temperature settings. Nearby shopping and Metro Bus access. Grounds are professionally maintained. Lobby upon entering clean and comfortable surroundings. Could not ask for anything better.