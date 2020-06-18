All apartments in Adelphi
Adelphi, MD
9200 EDWARDS WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

9200 EDWARDS WAY

9200 Edwards Way · (703) 552-3111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9200 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD 20783

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Secure building. Full time receptionist on duty in lobby. Very friendly staff. Residents seem very happy with living at The Racquet Club. All units have balconies. Outdoor pool, tennis courts, covered parking, work out gym, meeting room. Each unit has own washer and dryer. Trash room on each level. Sprinkler systems in each unit. Utilities all included. Each unit controls their own temperature settings. Nearby shopping and Metro Bus access. Grounds are professionally maintained. Lobby upon entering clean and comfortable surroundings. Could not ask for anything better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have any available units?
9200 EDWARDS WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have?
Some of 9200 EDWARDS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 EDWARDS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9200 EDWARDS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 EDWARDS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9200 EDWARDS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelphi.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9200 EDWARDS WAY does offer parking.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 EDWARDS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9200 EDWARDS WAY has a pool.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have accessible units?
No, 9200 EDWARDS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 EDWARDS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 EDWARDS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9200 EDWARDS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
