Beautiful 3 level, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, end unit town home available and waiting for you. If you are looking for a quiet community, close shopping and restaurants with a suburban feel - this is the location for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have any available units?
9727 ORKNEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
Is 9727 ORKNEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9727 ORKNEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.