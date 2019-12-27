All apartments in Accokeek
Find more places like 9727 ORKNEY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accokeek, MD
/
9727 ORKNEY PLACE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

9727 ORKNEY PLACE

9727 Orkney Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Accokeek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9727 Orkney Pl, Accokeek, MD 20601

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, end unit town home available and waiting for you. If you are looking for a quiet community, close shopping and restaurants with a suburban feel - this is the location for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have any available units?
9727 ORKNEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
Is 9727 ORKNEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9727 ORKNEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 ORKNEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE offer parking?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9727 ORKNEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9727 ORKNEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Accokeek 3 BedroomsAccokeek Apartments with Balcony
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MD
Chillum, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America