Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:30 PM

3500 Floral Park Road

3500 Floral Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD 20735

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run. Recently remodeled kitchen boasting 40+ custom cabinetry/drawers, granite countertop, decorative lighting and stainless steel appliances. Open living and dining area. Recreation room on the lower level. The outside of the home features a firepit, large 3 car open front garage, 2 sheds that are both lighted with 1 having full power. This property is zoned for both residential and agriculture so owner will consider small livestock with prior approval. This property has it all with high speed internet and FIOS. Within minutes to Rt 5, I-495 and the National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Floral Park Road have any available units?
3500 Floral Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3500 Floral Park Road have?
Some of 3500 Floral Park Road's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Floral Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Floral Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Floral Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Floral Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Floral Park Road offers parking.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Floral Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road have a pool?
No, 3500 Floral Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3500 Floral Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Floral Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Floral Park Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 Floral Park Road has units with air conditioning.
