3500 Floral Park Road

Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run. Recently remodeled kitchen boasting 40+ custom cabinetry/drawers, granite countertop, decorative lighting and stainless steel appliances. Open living and dining area. Recreation room on the lower level. The outside of the home features a firepit, large 3 car open front garage, 2 sheds that are both lighted with 1 having full power. This property is zoned for both residential and agriculture so owner will consider small livestock with prior approval. This property has it all with high speed internet and FIOS. Within minutes to Rt 5, I-495 and the National Harbor.