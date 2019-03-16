All apartments in Accokeek
Last updated March 16 2019

213 BIDDLE ROAD

213 Biddle Road · No Longer Available
Location

213 Biddle Road, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see and rent this nice Split Foyer featuring an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 bedrooms, and 2 baths with a deck overlooking a huge fenced rear yard. This home offers a downstairs den that could be used as a 6th bedroom. in addition there is plenty of parking in the long driveway. Easy commute to DC, Indian Head, Andrews AFB or VA. Within miles to 495 and MGM National Harbor. Contact Property Manager for private showing. PG County Housing vouchers will be considered. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have any available units?
213 BIDDLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have?
Some of 213 BIDDLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 BIDDLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
213 BIDDLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 BIDDLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 213 BIDDLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accokeek.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 213 BIDDLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 BIDDLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 213 BIDDLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 213 BIDDLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 BIDDLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 BIDDLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 BIDDLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
