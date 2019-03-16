213 BIDDLE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come see and rent this nice Split Foyer featuring an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 bedrooms, and 2 baths with a deck overlooking a huge fenced rear yard. This home offers a downstairs den that could be used as a 6th bedroom. in addition there is plenty of parking in the long driveway. Easy commute to DC, Indian Head, Andrews AFB or VA. Within miles to 495 and MGM National Harbor. Contact Property Manager for private showing. PG County Housing vouchers will be considered. Available immediately.