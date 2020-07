Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Great Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, and dining room. Basement features a large rec area or additional family room with wood burning fireplace. One of the bedrooms and baths is in the basement which makes for a nice separate living space! Large deck overlooking the backyard and one car garage! Available December 1st!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**