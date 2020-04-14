All apartments in Accokeek
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

14200 Kenlon Lane

14200 Kenlon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14200 Kenlon Lane, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
Spacious basement apartment - Property Id: 240529

One bedroom apartment, fully furnished. Approximately 900 sq. ft and includes huge walk in closet, small kitchen, living room, dining room, full gym. A range, refrigerator and microwave included. Utilities included: wifi, electric, water, cable hook up, trash and free parking. No smoking or pets allowed. 10 miles from Tangier Outlets, MGM and National Harbor. Rent is $1300/month and security deposit is $700. Apartment available on March 15, 2020 Can be viewed by appointment only. Apartment has its own entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240529
Property Id 240529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have any available units?
14200 Kenlon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 14200 Kenlon Lane have?
Some of 14200 Kenlon Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 Kenlon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14200 Kenlon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 Kenlon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 Kenlon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14200 Kenlon Lane offers parking.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 Kenlon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have a pool?
No, 14200 Kenlon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have accessible units?
No, 14200 Kenlon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 Kenlon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 Kenlon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14200 Kenlon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

