14200 Kenlon Lane

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets gym some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking internet access

Spacious basement apartment - Property Id: 240529



One bedroom apartment, fully furnished. Approximately 900 sq. ft and includes huge walk in closet, small kitchen, living room, dining room, full gym. A range, refrigerator and microwave included. Utilities included: wifi, electric, water, cable hook up, trash and free parking. No smoking or pets allowed. 10 miles from Tangier Outlets, MGM and National Harbor. Rent is $1300/month and security deposit is $700. Apartment available on March 15, 2020 Can be viewed by appointment only. Apartment has its own entrance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240529

Property Id 240529



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5628571)