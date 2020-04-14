14200 Kenlon Lane

Amenities
Spacious basement apartment
One bedroom apartment, fully furnished. Approximately 900 sq. ft and includes huge walk in closet, small kitchen, living room, dining room, full gym. A range, refrigerator and microwave included. Utilities included: wifi, electric, water, cable hook up, trash and free parking. No smoking or pets allowed. 10 miles from Tangier Outlets, MGM and National Harbor. Rent is $1300/month and security deposit is $700. Apartment available on March 15, 2020 Can be viewed by appointment only. Apartment has its own entrance.
No Pets Allowed
