Last updated March 25 2020

1118 Bohac Lane

Location

1118 Bohac Lane, Accokeek, MD 20607

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3 bath Colonial backing to woods, in sought after Simmons Acres Subdivision. Open floor plan, kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, garden tub in master bath, large bedrooms, basement with bar; deck and so much more. Easy commute to VA, Washington DC and AAFB. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Bohac Lane have any available units?
1118 Bohac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Accokeek, MD.
What amenities does 1118 Bohac Lane have?
Some of 1118 Bohac Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Bohac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Bohac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Bohac Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Bohac Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane offer parking?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane have a pool?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane have accessible units?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Bohac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Bohac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

