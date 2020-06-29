9 TAFT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Three story interior townhome with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and lower level family room with loads of storage. Main floor includes over-sized living room, dining room, kitchen and sliding doors to a large deck. Third floor includes large master bedroom with master bath with shower and walk in closet, plus two more bedrooms and another full bath. Home includes gas heat with central air conditioning and gas water heater. Great location and just 5 minutes or less from I95, APG and Route 40. HOA is included with rent plus two assigned parking space.