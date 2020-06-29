All apartments in Aberdeen
9 TAFT STREET

9 Taft Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Taft Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Three story interior townhome with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and lower level family room with loads of storage. Main floor includes over-sized living room, dining room, kitchen and sliding doors to a large deck. Third floor includes large master bedroom with master bath with shower and walk in closet, plus two more bedrooms and another full bath. Home includes gas heat with central air conditioning and gas water heater. Great location and just 5 minutes or less from I95, APG and Route 40. HOA is included with rent plus two assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 TAFT STREET have any available units?
9 TAFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 TAFT STREET have?
Some of 9 TAFT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 TAFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9 TAFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 TAFT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9 TAFT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 9 TAFT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9 TAFT STREET offers parking.
Does 9 TAFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 TAFT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 TAFT STREET have a pool?
No, 9 TAFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9 TAFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 9 TAFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9 TAFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 TAFT STREET has units with dishwashers.
