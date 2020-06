Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Aberdeen, MD - This property offers a large living room, large family room , Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances Laundry room with full size washer and dryer , 2 decks, fenced back yard and a 1 car garage.. This is a Must see.. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, APG and much more.



