622 Andrews Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

622 Andrews Road

622 Andrews Road · No Longer Available
Location

622 Andrews Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Newly upgraded, ranch-style home on gorgeous corner lot available now! Home offers three bedrooms and two full baths with finished basement. Walk in to open concept kitchen/dining/living space with refinished hardwood floors. Large newer windows throughout offer loads of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Remodeled guest bath offers new vanity and fixtures. Master with upgraded ensuite and walk in closet. Finished basement for additional rec space and oversized storage area with additional room for possible office. Washer and dryer stay as is. Carport offers additional storage. Property located right off I-95 in quiet neighborhood, just out of APG gate. Location, location! Convenient to all shopping centers. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Seasonal Lawn Care Included! Text Wendy at (443) 417-5056.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Andrews Road have any available units?
622 Andrews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Andrews Road have?
Some of 622 Andrews Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Andrews Road currently offering any rent specials?
622 Andrews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Andrews Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Andrews Road is pet friendly.
Does 622 Andrews Road offer parking?
Yes, 622 Andrews Road offers parking.
Does 622 Andrews Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Andrews Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Andrews Road have a pool?
Yes, 622 Andrews Road has a pool.
Does 622 Andrews Road have accessible units?
No, 622 Andrews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Andrews Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Andrews Road does not have units with dishwashers.
