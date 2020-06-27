622 Andrews Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool pet friendly

Newly upgraded, ranch-style home on gorgeous corner lot available now! Home offers three bedrooms and two full baths with finished basement. Walk in to open concept kitchen/dining/living space with refinished hardwood floors. Large newer windows throughout offer loads of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Remodeled guest bath offers new vanity and fixtures. Master with upgraded ensuite and walk in closet. Finished basement for additional rec space and oversized storage area with additional room for possible office. Washer and dryer stay as is. Carport offers additional storage. Property located right off I-95 in quiet neighborhood, just out of APG gate. Location, location! Convenient to all shopping centers. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Seasonal Lawn Care Included! Text Wendy at (443) 417-5056.