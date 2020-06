Amenities

in unit laundry extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities

61 Dixon Avenue Available 05/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single family home in Aberdeen, MD - This adorable property offer's a large kitchen, living room, large bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout, full size washer/dryer and a large outside storage shed. This is a must see. Close to 95, shopping, dining and more.



(RLNE3659129)