410 Woodedge Garth

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathrooms Townhome Located in Aberdeen, MD - This rental property is an amazing house and for a great monthly price! The house is located on a private cul de sac in a safe, family neighborhood, surrounded by trees with no through traffic. The deck backs to trees for even more privacy in your back yard. It is in the best possible location for a townhome. It is minutes from 95, less than 10 minutes to Aberdeen Proving Ground and 5 minutes from many restaurants and stores, making it an ideal location. The house has brand new, fresh carpet and paint through-out. It is 3 levels with 3 BR, 3.5 bath and a fully finished walk out basement that includes a full bathroom and a great storage area and laundry room which includes both a washer/dryer and a deep sink. The main floor has a living room and dining room combo with lots of natural light and stylish crown molding. There is also a powder room on this floor and it is updated with all new lighting and a gorgeous backsplash in the large country kitchen which has an island and a breakfast nook. There is an additional family sunroom off the kitchen for awesome open concept living. There is a very spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a master bath with a separate shower, private enclosed toilet, deep garden tub and two sinks. There are two other bedrooms for kids or an office/guest room. This is a must see, a fantastic price, friendly owners and is available for occupancy immediately. Please call for a showing today! Sorry No Vouchers Accepted. Sorry No Pets



