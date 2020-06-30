All apartments in Aberdeen
Aberdeen, MD
410 Woodedge Garth
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

410 Woodedge Garth

410 Woodedge Garth · No Longer Available
Location

410 Woodedge Garth, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathrooms Townhome Located in Aberdeen, MD - This rental property is an amazing house and for a great monthly price! The house is located on a private cul de sac in a safe, family neighborhood, surrounded by trees with no through traffic. The deck backs to trees for even more privacy in your back yard. It is in the best possible location for a townhome. It is minutes from 95, less than 10 minutes to Aberdeen Proving Ground and 5 minutes from many restaurants and stores, making it an ideal location. The house has brand new, fresh carpet and paint through-out. It is 3 levels with 3 BR, 3.5 bath and a fully finished walk out basement that includes a full bathroom and a great storage area and laundry room which includes both a washer/dryer and a deep sink. The main floor has a living room and dining room combo with lots of natural light and stylish crown molding. There is also a powder room on this floor and it is updated with all new lighting and a gorgeous backsplash in the large country kitchen which has an island and a breakfast nook. There is an additional family sunroom off the kitchen for awesome open concept living. There is a very spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a master bath with a separate shower, private enclosed toilet, deep garden tub and two sinks. There are two other bedrooms for kids or an office/guest room. This is a must see, a fantastic price, friendly owners and is available for occupancy immediately. Please call for a showing today! Sorry No Vouchers Accepted. Sorry No Pets

(RLNE2148204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Woodedge Garth have any available units?
410 Woodedge Garth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Woodedge Garth have?
Some of 410 Woodedge Garth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Woodedge Garth currently offering any rent specials?
410 Woodedge Garth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Woodedge Garth pet-friendly?
No, 410 Woodedge Garth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 410 Woodedge Garth offer parking?
No, 410 Woodedge Garth does not offer parking.
Does 410 Woodedge Garth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Woodedge Garth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Woodedge Garth have a pool?
No, 410 Woodedge Garth does not have a pool.
Does 410 Woodedge Garth have accessible units?
No, 410 Woodedge Garth does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Woodedge Garth have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Woodedge Garth does not have units with dishwashers.

