3606 BISINI DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan media room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Meticulously maintained & spotless, you will think you've stepped into the model when you see this completely upgraded home. The owner spared no expense when choosing this floor plan, finishes & upgrades. Spacious room sizes, gleaming hardwoods, custom painted & upgraded custom trim package, will leave you very impressed. Close to shopping, stadium, movie theater, I-95, Farm Fresh Ice-cream & Cheese, Farmers markets for fresh produce, Butcher shop for meats and sundries, with a hospital coming soon! Close drive to Havre De Grace and Bel Air!! Make sure to come out to view and tour this beautiful home today!!