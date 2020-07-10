All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like 3606 BISINI DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
3606 BISINI DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

3606 BISINI DRIVE

3606 Bisini Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3606 Bisini Drive, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Meticulously maintained & spotless, you will think you've stepped into the model when you see this completely upgraded home. The owner spared no expense when choosing this floor plan, finishes & upgrades. Spacious room sizes, gleaming hardwoods, custom painted & upgraded custom trim package, will leave you very impressed. Close to shopping, stadium, movie theater, I-95, Farm Fresh Ice-cream & Cheese, Farmers markets for fresh produce, Butcher shop for meats and sundries, with a hospital coming soon! Close drive to Havre De Grace and Bel Air!! Make sure to come out to view and tour this beautiful home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have any available units?
3606 BISINI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have?
Some of 3606 BISINI DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 BISINI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3606 BISINI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 BISINI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3606 BISINI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3606 BISINI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 BISINI DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3606 BISINI DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3606 BISINI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 BISINI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 BISINI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 BedroomsAberdeen 2 Bedrooms
Aberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly Apartments
Aberdeen Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDCrofton, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MD
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County