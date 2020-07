Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 floor, clean and bright unit. Featuring 2 bedroom and 1 full bath with heat, hotwater, trash and sewer included in the rent plus off street parking. Enjoy sitting on the front porch while enjoying the sunshine. Convient to shopping, train station and in town activities. A non-smoking unit and not pet allowed.