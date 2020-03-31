154 W. Deen Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely kept rancher on quiet street with yard! - Up for rent we have this nicely kept rancher on a quiet street in Aberdeen! Here are the features that make this place great:



1.) 2 Bedrooms

2.) 1 Bathroom

3.) Hardwood floors

4.) New stack-able washer and dryer combo

5.) Dishwasher

6.) Fenced in yard with deck

7.) Big garage and storage area

8.) Grey paint with white trim

9.) Ceiling fans in each room



Come check out this house before it's gone! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE3985799)