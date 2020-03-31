Nicely kept rancher on quiet street with yard! - Up for rent we have this nicely kept rancher on a quiet street in Aberdeen! Here are the features that make this place great:
1.) 2 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom 3.) Hardwood floors 4.) New stack-able washer and dryer combo 5.) Dishwasher 6.) Fenced in yard with deck 7.) Big garage and storage area 8.) Grey paint with white trim 9.) Ceiling fans in each room
Come check out this house before it's gone! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 W. Deen Ave have any available units?
154 W. Deen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 W. Deen Ave have?
Some of 154 W. Deen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 W. Deen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
154 W. Deen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.