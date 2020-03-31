All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:19 PM

154 W. Deen Ave

154 W Deen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

154 W Deen Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Nicely kept rancher on quiet street with yard! - Up for rent we have this nicely kept rancher on a quiet street in Aberdeen! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 2 Bedrooms
2.) 1 Bathroom
3.) Hardwood floors
4.) New stack-able washer and dryer combo
5.) Dishwasher
6.) Fenced in yard with deck
7.) Big garage and storage area
8.) Grey paint with white trim
9.) Ceiling fans in each room

Come check out this house before it's gone! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE3985799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

