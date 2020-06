Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage elevator some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy free heat & hot water in this penthouse rental. This multi-level loft offers full kitchen appliances, ample closet space, laundry facilities, deeded & heated garage parking, and basic cable. Conveniently located in downtown Worcester, the building is just 0.6 mi. from Union Station, a 6 min. drive to I-290, and 11 min. to I-90. The unit will be available to rent approx July 15th as it is rented through June.