67 Meetinghouse Hill

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features an eat-in kitchen, large living room, and laundry area. Escape to a private fenced in yard with ample off-street parking. Good sized deck area for grilling and soaking up the sun. Rent includes heat, hot water, snow removal, and dryer! Located seconds from the town center, convenient major highway access, & 10-minute drive from T-station & shopping. No smoking, no pets. First/Last/Security Required. Available for a 12-month lease with possible extension.