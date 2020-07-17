All apartments in Worcester County
67 Meetinghouse Hill
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM

67 Meetinghouse Hill

67 Meetinghouse Hill Road · (978) 874-1551
Location

67 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Worcester County, MA 01564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features an eat-in kitchen, large living room, and laundry area. Escape to a private fenced in yard with ample off-street parking. Good sized deck area for grilling and soaking up the sun. Rent includes heat, hot water, snow removal, and dryer! Located seconds from the town center, convenient major highway access, & 10-minute drive from T-station & shopping. No smoking, no pets. First/Last/Security Required. Available for a 12-month lease with possible extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have any available units?
67 Meetinghouse Hill has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have?
Some of 67 Meetinghouse Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Meetinghouse Hill currently offering any rent specials?
67 Meetinghouse Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Meetinghouse Hill pet-friendly?
No, 67 Meetinghouse Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill offer parking?
Yes, 67 Meetinghouse Hill offers parking.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Meetinghouse Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have a pool?
No, 67 Meetinghouse Hill does not have a pool.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have accessible units?
No, 67 Meetinghouse Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Meetinghouse Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Meetinghouse Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Meetinghouse Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
