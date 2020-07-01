All apartments in Worcester County
15 Mayo Drive #31
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

15 Mayo Drive #31

15 Mayo Drive · (774) 707-1818
Location

15 Mayo Drive, Worcester County, MA 01520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Mayo Drive #31 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Holden: 2 Bed 1 Bath, Heat & Hot Water Included! - No Smokers! No Animals! 1 Year Lease!

First months rent = $1,375.00
Last months rent = $1,375.00
Security Deposit = $1,375.00
$4,125.00 Required upon move in date
Minimum Monthly Income Requirement = $5,200.00

No trespassing. Please direct all showing requests to Belaire Property Management LLC, the management company. You can head to our website at www.belaire.co to fill out a rental application and see what other places are available for rent! Please attach to your rental application, 6 pay stubs, and a valid picture ID for anyone 18 years and older. Past and previous landlord references are required.

This 2 bedroom condo is located on the top floor of the building. Heat and hot water are included. The kitchen has beautiful wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan, and a dishwasher. The living room has clean carpeting, and 2 closet doors. The bedrooms have ceiling fans, fresh clean walls, closets and carpeting. One of the bedrooms includes an air conditioner and the other bedroom has a closet with sliding doors and built in shelving. The bathroom includes a cabinet area under the sink and above the toilet for storage purposes. A laundry room is located in the basement with coin operated washer and dryer machines. There is additional storage bins in the basement. 3 minutes away from this address is the Holden Pool.

(RLNE5067068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have any available units?
15 Mayo Drive #31 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have?
Some of 15 Mayo Drive #31's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Mayo Drive #31 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Mayo Drive #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Mayo Drive #31 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Mayo Drive #31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 offer parking?
No, 15 Mayo Drive #31 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Mayo Drive #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have a pool?
Yes, 15 Mayo Drive #31 has a pool.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have accessible units?
No, 15 Mayo Drive #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Mayo Drive #31 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Mayo Drive #31 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Mayo Drive #31 has units with air conditioning.
