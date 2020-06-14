319 Apartments for rent in Weymouth Town, MA with hardwood floors
Weymouth was the birthplace ofAbigail Smith Adams. The same Abigail Smith Adams who married President John Adams and gave birth to President John Quincy Adams.
Formally known as the Town of Weymouth, Weymouth City houses a cosmopolitan population characterized by immense cultural alteration. With a population density of 3,174 people per square mile, Weymouth is home to 53,788 people, 22,435 households (2005 census), and a 10 to 9 female to male ratio. It has a considerable young population with 30% of the population being under the age of 24 years old and 48% under the age of 44 years old.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weymouth Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.