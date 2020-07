Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brand new carpets, fresh paint. Large closets for storage. two good sized bedrooms, a living room, and a large eat in kitchen. Off street parking. Close to stores, restaurants, and Townsend common. No pets/smokers please. Scoop this rental up before it's gone! Available for immediate occupancy. $15 application fee per adult applicant.