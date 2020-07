Amenities

some paid utils microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 9 Available 08/01/20 Large 2-Bedroom Apt, rent includes Heat/Hot water - Property Id: 40831



Large 2-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen/living room near downtown Taunton.

Deleaded apartment on the second floor.



Heat and Hot water are included.

The resident pays electricity only.



First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit ($1,000) are required to move in.



Housing assistance is welcome



Please contact the listing provider for more information and viewing of the apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5-harrison-street-taunton-ma-unit-9/40831

Property Id 40831



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5941695)