43 Avon Place - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry

This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space. The bedrooms are very spacious with lots of closet space, including a walk-in closet. Tenant access only to private basement with washer and dryer hookups and plenty of room for storage. There is no driveway - street parking only. This home is pet friendly for a maximum of 2 pets allowed. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!



PETS/ANIMALS: Prospective tenants will be required to complete a pet application through our third-party vendor on all pets residing in their house (maximum of 2 pets). The cost is $20.00 for the first pet, and $15.00 for each pet thereafter. Visit https://uniformpropertymanagement.petscreening.com



RENTERS INSURANCE: We require our tenants to hold Renters Insurance. In the case of damage to the unit the owner has insurance to cover the structure. However, we require you to cover your belongings and guests for injuries.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website for our detailed screening criteria. https://www.uniformpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria



HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website to apply online. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



MOVE IN COSTS: A reservation fee equal to 50% of one-month's rent is required to take the property off the market. This will be applied to your security deposit or first month's rent at lease signing. We collect a full month's rent upon lease signing and will pro-rate the second month provided you moved after the 1ST day of the month. The Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and prepayment of last month's may be required depending on credit and background check results.



The holding fee is payable by either Cashier Check or Money Order.

The move in funds is to be paid online using our Portal System. You can use either your checking account, debit, or credit card for payment submission.



Uniform Property Management does business in accordance with the Federal, State and Local Fair Housing laws and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Disability, Religious Creed, Ancestry, Sex, Familial Status, Sexual Preference, Gender Identity, Age and National Origin. We process applications and score is on the criteria described in this policy. We select the best-qualified tenant based on the highest scoring application. We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



Lease Details

Date Available

7/01/2020



Year Built

1907

This multi-family home is located at 41-43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA. 41-43 Avon Pl is in the Maple High-Six Corners neighborhood in Springfield, MA and in ZIP code 01105. This property has 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and approximately 3,520 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 5,802 sqft and was built in 1907.