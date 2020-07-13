/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA
$
10 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1085 Dickinson Street
1085 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
930 sqft
1085 Dickinson Street Available 08/03/20 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included - 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included.
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
43 Avon Place - 1
43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
Chicopee Center
351 Hampden St 1
351 Hampden St, Chicopee, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 318938 1st floor, 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, gas heat, gas hotwater, hardwood floors, natural woodwork.
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
1 Unit Available
Springdale
45 Vernon St
45 Vernon Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unique City Cottage in Springdale Park! - Do you like city living but could do without the noisy upstairs neighbor? Then this is the place for you! This unique city cottage has been newly remodeled and offers spacious rooms, including a newly
1 Unit Available
Suffield Corner
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
19 Units Available
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
$
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
2 Units Available
Poverty Plains
Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1065 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
