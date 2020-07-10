/
apartments with washer dryer
8 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Chicopee Center
318 Springfield St
318 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Poverty Plains
Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1065 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 06:03pm
$
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wolfpit Meadows
27 Dewey Avenue
27 Dewey Avenue, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 109923 Quiet neighborhood on a quiet street. Private fenced patio and garden in back. IMPORTANT: NO PETS. TENANT WILL HAVE TO AGREE TO KEEPING THIS PROPERTY VERY CLEAN.
