forest park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, Springfield, MA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1085 Dickinson Street
1085 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
930 sqft
1085 Dickinson Street Available 08/03/20 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included - 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
42 Chester Street
42 Chester Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Two bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. Unit has fresh paint and flooring throughout. Call today this one won't last!
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
43 Avon Place - 1
43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
120 Mill St first floor
120 Mill St, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959 Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1056 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1464 State St.
1464 State Street, Springfield, MA
Studio
$2,450
Office Space for rent - Are you looking to for an office space for your business, then look no further. Available to rent this space has three office spaces, two conference rooms, and a waiting room. (RLNE5871787)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
385 Newbury
385 Newbury Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Multi Family – First floor 3 Bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
41 Angeline St
41 Angeline Street, West Springfield Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
SINGLE FAMILY 3BR !!!! - This beautiful home is located in a great town, and neighborhood. Near schools and parks. Offers a home owner experience for any resident! This property has three bedrooms, and one bath. Appliances included.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
351 Hampden St 1
351 Hampden St, Chicopee, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 318938 1st floor, 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, gas heat, gas hotwater, hardwood floors, natural woodwork.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
19 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 8 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & tile bathroom.
