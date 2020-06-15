2 Pole Plain Rd

Amenities

Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. This rare single family rental offers new stainless steel appliances and washer dryer. Excellent location in close proximity award winning schools, shopping, Ward's Berry Farm, Lake Massapoag and major transportation routes. House is occupied, videos available to view prior to showing. Available 7/6 for move in!