Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 PM

2 Pole Plain Rd

2 Pole Plain Road · (617) 888-2832
Location

2 Pole Plain Road, Sharon, MA 02067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly updated multi-level home with 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths with a one car attached garage in Sharon Heights. Hardwood floors throughout main level, freshly painted interior, open floor plan, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. This rare single family rental offers new stainless steel appliances and washer dryer. Excellent location in close proximity award winning schools, shopping, Ward's Berry Farm, Lake Massapoag and major transportation routes. House is occupied, videos available to view prior to showing. Available 7/6 for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have any available units?
2 Pole Plain Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Pole Plain Rd have?
Some of 2 Pole Plain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pole Plain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pole Plain Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pole Plain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2 Pole Plain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sharon.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pole Plain Rd does offer parking.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Pole Plain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have a pool?
No, 2 Pole Plain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have accessible units?
No, 2 Pole Plain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Pole Plain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pole Plain Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pole Plain Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
