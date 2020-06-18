All apartments in Sharon
Sharon, MA
14 Bradford
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

14 Bradford

14 Bradford Avenue · (781) 408-1245
Location

14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA 02067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1918 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall. Set back and nestled in a wooded lot, you would never know it existed! Large yard, some shed storage space. Square footage is approximate and not to be relied upon. This 3 Bedroom townhouse built in 1992 has all the modern amenities you are looking for. HUGE eat in Kitchen, with sliders to the deck. Lower level has a great play room and an office/guest room. Bulk head for getting all those things in and out easily. Laundry hookups. Gas heat, hot water and cooking. Bedrooms are on the second floor and are spacious. Available for 7/1/2020 move in. Early bird gets the worm! Ring Us or Text Us and Start Packing!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bradford have any available units?
14 Bradford has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Bradford have?
Some of 14 Bradford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bradford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bradford pet-friendly?
No, 14 Bradford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sharon.
Does 14 Bradford offer parking?
No, 14 Bradford does not offer parking.
Does 14 Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Bradford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bradford have a pool?
No, 14 Bradford does not have a pool.
Does 14 Bradford have accessible units?
No, 14 Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bradford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Bradford has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Bradford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Bradford has units with air conditioning.
