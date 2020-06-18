14 Bradford

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall. Set back and nestled in a wooded lot, you would never know it existed! Large yard, some shed storage space. Square footage is approximate and not to be relied upon. This 3 Bedroom townhouse built in 1992 has all the modern amenities you are looking for. HUGE eat in Kitchen, with sliders to the deck. Lower level has a great play room and an office/guest room. Bulk head for getting all those things in and out easily. Laundry hookups. Gas heat, hot water and cooking. Bedrooms are on the second floor and are spacious. Available for 7/1/2020 move in. Early bird gets the worm! Ring Us or Text Us and Start Packing!



Terms: One year lease