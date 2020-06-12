/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Oakland Vale
20 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown Saugus
1 Unit Available
861 Broadway
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1134 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Saugus
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
110 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Montrose
21 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
91 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
101 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Austin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Dearborn
27 Dearborn Avenue, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Brand new renovations in this sunny third floor apartment. 2 sizable bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Saugus
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Crescent Beach
32 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Crescent Beach
15 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1232 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1042 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Maplewood
10 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
