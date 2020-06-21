All apartments in Salem
259 Washington
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

259 Washington

259 Washington Street · (617) 448-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Building is centrally located and just a 10 minute walk to the commuter rail (30 minutes to Boston!).Near many restaurants and shops, the waterfront, Pickering Wharf and the Peabody Essex Museum. 1 mile to Salem State University(10 min bus ride). Pet Friendly! VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. . Photos and video are from ACTAUL unit. ~Off-street parking available for rent nearby through the City of Salem~ ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484**** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Washington have any available units?
259 Washington has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Washington have?
Some of 259 Washington's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
259 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 259 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 259 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 259 Washington does offer parking.
Does 259 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Washington have a pool?
No, 259 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 259 Washington have accessible units?
No, 259 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Washington has units with dishwashers.
