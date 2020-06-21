259 Washington

Amenities

NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Building is centrally located and just a 10 minute walk to the commuter rail (30 minutes to Boston!).Near many restaurants and shops, the waterfront, Pickering Wharf and the Peabody Essex Museum. 1 mile to Salem State University(10 min bus ride). Pet Friendly! VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. Photos and video are from ACTUAL unit. Off-street parking available for rent nearby through the City of Salem.



