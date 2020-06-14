188 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with garage
Have you ever dreamed about living in a city that was the birthplace of two presidents who were father and son? Me neither, but you can achieve this goal all the same once you move to the historic city of Braintree, Massachusetts. For nitpickers who insist that John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams were born in the nearby town of Quincy, simply inform those know-it-alls that at the time each of these future oval-office holding famous guys were born, Quincy was a part of Braintree.
Located only 10 miles from bustling Boston, Braintree features both established residential communities and a broad industrial base that makes it one of the most desirable places to live in the entire region. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that leads to higher rents (wouldn't you know it) but hey, stuff happens. The city also has proven enticing to Hollywood filmmakers who used it as a location for films as varied as The Departed and (wait for it) Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Many lakes and ponds dot the city, accounting for about 4.5 percent of its total square miles. See more
Braintree Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.