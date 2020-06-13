Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

324 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
220 Norwest Dr.
220 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
920 Norwest Dr.
920 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
315 Neponset St.
315 Neponset Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
407 Washington
407 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
5110 Washington St.
5110 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
863 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Downtown Dedham
1 Unit Available
68 Clack St.
68 Clark Street, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
This Charming Single-Level 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is Situated on the First Floor of a Well-Maintained Two-Family, Quiet Home in Dedham's Desirable Endicott Neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norwood, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

