Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Sophisticated and Modern Living. Be one in five units available to lease August 2020! This luxury two bedroom, one bath plus checks all the boxes! Featuring an open concept living and dining area with high ceilings and recessed lighting, quartz counter tops and island with stainless steel appliances, new modern flooring and a sunny deck. Desirable in-town Needham location-Close to town center/commuter rail.