Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

SHOWINGS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD - DRIVE BY ONLY. This home is available for rent beginning August 2, 2020. Desirable in-town Needham location - Close to town center/commuter rail - yet on a lovely residential street. This Cape style home is bright and light with a deck plus huge private fenced yard and a one car detached garage. Newer high efficiency gas heater/hot water. Beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops/island open to dining area and charming living room. 2 Full baths, first floor bathroom and study. Second floor bath with jacuzzi. Storage and laundry in the basement. Level fenced backyard.