48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1

Amenities
2 Bedroom plus Office, Laundry in Unit, avail. Now - Property Id: 164621
A large and sunny 2 bedroom, two-level unit on a treelined street. Large welcoming foyer, living room with a working fireplace, hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, and pantry. Master bedroom with extra space for home office. 1.5 baths, oversized windows, laundry in unit. 1 parking space included in rent. Shops and restaurants nearby.
Easy access to downtown Boston.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164621
Property Id 164621
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5866142)