Milton, MA
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1

48 Blue Hills Parkway · (781) 521-4853
Location

48 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, MA 02186
Columbine Cliffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom plus Office, Laundry in Unit, avail. Now - Property Id: 164621

A large and sunny 2 bedroom, two-level unit on a treelined street. Large welcoming foyer, living room with a working fireplace, hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, and pantry. Master bedroom with extra space for home office. 1.5 baths, oversized windows, laundry in unit. 1 parking space included in rent. Shops and restaurants nearby.
Easy access to downtown Boston.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164621
Property Id 164621

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have any available units?
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have?
Some of 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 currently offering any rent specials?
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 pet-friendly?
No, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 offer parking?
Yes, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 offers parking.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have a pool?
No, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 does not have a pool.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have accessible units?
No, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
