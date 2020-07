Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

- Rent to own our gorgeous, young, southern style colonial home that has been tastefully modernized & updated while retaining such a classic charm! Situated amongst breathtaking surroundings the home invites you to come in & enjoy! This is a place you will love to call home. The living room features a cathedral ceiling & pellet stove. A large home w/4-5 bedrooms; Plenty of space for the whole family! 2 story deck/farmers porch, great for BBQ's in your cleared & level yard! 2 car Garage AND Barn for tons of storage! This home has so much to offer; 2 master suites & great 2nd floor laundry! Outstanding value for tranquil serenity. Private yard & beautiful country road setting. Nearby to Lakes & bodies of water to canoe/kayak/fish! Quiet as can be.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment.



24 hour information line: 855-667-7336 ext. 808



(RLNE5327990)