3 bedroom apartments
265 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1488 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
9 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1473 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
35 Greenwood St.
35 Greenwood Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1124 sqft
Great single family 6 room, 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath with Maple cabinet kitchen, tile floors, recessed lighting, granite counter, pantry, and dining area, big living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors, large dining room with hardwood floors,
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
174 Mountain Ave
174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Available 08/01/20 Description: NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1 About the apartment - This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house.
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
20 Daniels Street - 1, Unit # 119
20 Daniels Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2.5 bedroom plus office space located at Malden's Stone Gables Condo Community.
1 Unit Available
Edgeworth
36 Russell Street
36 Russell Street, Malden, MA
36 Russell Street Apt #2, Malden, MA 02148 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
11 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1279 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
24 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,589
1326 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
15 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1239 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
52 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,473
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
28 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,642
1500 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
54 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1407 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
64 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,870
1490 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1486 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
