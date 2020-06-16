All apartments in Maynard
Find more places like 323 Great Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maynard, MA
/
323 Great Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

323 Great Rd

323 Great Road · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

323 Great Road, Maynard, MA 01754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to the family/dining room and features granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and ample cabinet space. Family/dining room provides plenty of natural light with cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace and door to the back deck. 3 generous sized bedrooms all with HW flooring and ample closet space. A bath with a linen closet completes the main level. Basement provides for additional storage space with 2 storage rooms. Entertain summer BBQ’s in your beautiful, large, fenced in backyard with big deck, a garden and a storage shed. Close to parks, trails, highway access and more! Don’t let this be the one that gets away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Great Rd have any available units?
323 Great Rd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 Great Rd have?
Some of 323 Great Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Great Rd currently offering any rent specials?
323 Great Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Great Rd pet-friendly?
No, 323 Great Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maynard.
Does 323 Great Rd offer parking?
No, 323 Great Rd does not offer parking.
Does 323 Great Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Great Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Great Rd have a pool?
No, 323 Great Rd does not have a pool.
Does 323 Great Rd have accessible units?
No, 323 Great Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Great Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Great Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Great Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Great Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 323 Great Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dover Heights
117 Central Street
Maynard, MA 01720

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWest Concord, MAHudson, MALittleton Common, MAWellesley, MANeedham, MALexington, MA
Northborough, MAHopkinton, MAWestborough, MAPinehurst, MABurlington, MAWatertown Town, MABelmont, MAWilmington, MAWoburn, MAArlington, MAMilford, MADedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity