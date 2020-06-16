323 Great Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to the family/dining room and features granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and ample cabinet space. Family/dining room provides plenty of natural light with cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace and door to the back deck. 3 generous sized bedrooms all with HW flooring and ample closet space. A bath with a linen closet completes the main level. Basement provides for additional storage space with 2 storage rooms. Entertain summer BBQ’s in your beautiful, large, fenced in backyard with big deck, a garden and a storage shed. Close to parks, trails, highway access and more! Don’t let this be the one that gets away.