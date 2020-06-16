Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard. Landlord is looking for Tenants with good credit, excellent work history. NO SMOKING and NO PETS. Close to Train Station and quick drive to 495 and 95, Close to Mansfield crossing. Rent Includes Heat. The tenant is responsible for paying a listing brokerage fee of $500 payable to Keller Williams.