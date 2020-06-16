All apartments in Mansfield Center
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

177 West

177 West Street · (508) 380-7266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA 02048

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard. Landlord is looking for Tenants with good credit, excellent work history. NO SMOKING and NO PETS. Close to Train Station and quick drive to 495 and 95, Close to Mansfield crossing. Rent Includes Heat. The tenant is responsible for paying a listing brokerage fee of $500 payable to Keller Williams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 West have any available units?
177 West has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 West have?
Some of 177 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 West currently offering any rent specials?
177 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 West pet-friendly?
No, 177 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield Center.
Does 177 West offer parking?
Yes, 177 West does offer parking.
Does 177 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 West have a pool?
No, 177 West does not have a pool.
Does 177 West have accessible units?
No, 177 West does not have accessible units.
Does 177 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 West does not have units with air conditioning.
