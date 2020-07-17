Amenities
48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.
-2 Parking Spaces,
- Less than a mile to Route 495 and only 2.5 miles to 93,
- Commuter Rail locations less than 2 miles in either Andover or Lawrence,
-Sizeable Bedrooms,
-Three Floors of Living Space,
-Large closets and storage areas throughout,
-Updated Kitchen and Bath
Sorry no pets, no smoking.
Credit Score of 650+ and clean rental history required. Security Deposit due at lease signing.
Apply today at www.goldpmma.com!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4643729)