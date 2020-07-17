Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.



-2 Parking Spaces,

- Less than a mile to Route 495 and only 2.5 miles to 93,

- Commuter Rail locations less than 2 miles in either Andover or Lawrence,

-Sizeable Bedrooms,

-Three Floors of Living Space,

-Large closets and storage areas throughout,

-Updated Kitchen and Bath



Sorry no pets, no smoking.

Credit Score of 650+ and clean rental history required. Security Deposit due at lease signing.



Apply today at www.goldpmma.com!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4643729)