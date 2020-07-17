All apartments in Lawrence
48 Wedgewood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

48 Wedgewood Drive

48 Wedgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

48 Wedgewood Road, Lawrence, MA 01843
Mount Vernon

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.

-2 Parking Spaces,
- Less than a mile to Route 495 and only 2.5 miles to 93,
- Commuter Rail locations less than 2 miles in either Andover or Lawrence,
-Sizeable Bedrooms,
-Three Floors of Living Space,
-Large closets and storage areas throughout,
-Updated Kitchen and Bath

Sorry no pets, no smoking.
Credit Score of 650+ and clean rental history required. Security Deposit due at lease signing.

Apply today at www.goldpmma.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
48 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, MA.
How much is rent in Lawrence, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
Is 48 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
48 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 48 Wedgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 48 Wedgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 48 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 48 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Wedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Wedgewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
