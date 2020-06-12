/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
13 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1160 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tower Hill
5 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
22 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
12 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
6 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Framingham
71 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Last updated June 10 at 01:54am
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Framingham
43 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
