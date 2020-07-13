All apartments in Hudson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Littlebrook Apartments

100 Tower St · (508) 980-5214
Location

100 Tower St, Hudson, MA 01749

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Littlebrook Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to Littlebrook Apartments. This community offers 96 one, two, and three bedroom homes situated on a serene wooded setting in Hudson, MA. Each home features the comfort and convenience of air conditioning, wall to wall carpeting, Walk-In Closets, and fully applianced kitchens. All residents enjoy complimentary use of the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and playground areas. Littlebrook Apartments offer the calm of country living, while still keeping you close to major routes like 495. For more information about why you should choose to make Littlebrook Apartments your next home, please call our leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Littlebrook Apartments have any available units?
Littlebrook Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Littlebrook Apartments have?
Some of Littlebrook Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Littlebrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Littlebrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Littlebrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Littlebrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Littlebrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Littlebrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Littlebrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Littlebrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Littlebrook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Littlebrook Apartments has a pool.
Does Littlebrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Littlebrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Littlebrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Littlebrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Littlebrook Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Littlebrook Apartments has units with air conditioning.
