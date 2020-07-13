Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Littlebrook Apartments. This community offers 96 one, two, and three bedroom homes situated on a serene wooded setting in Hudson, MA. Each home features the comfort and convenience of air conditioning, wall to wall carpeting, Walk-In Closets, and fully applianced kitchens. All residents enjoy complimentary use of the community clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and playground areas. Littlebrook Apartments offer the calm of country living, while still keeping you close to major routes like 495. For more information about why you should choose to make Littlebrook Apartments your next home, please call our leasing office today.