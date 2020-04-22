89 Main Street

Amenities

**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those cabinets. Located near the center of town, this apartment is close to shops, eateries, grocery stores, parks and public schools. Commuters enjoy a the convenience of being located minutes away from 495 and the pike. The unit had new flooring in the living and bedrooms and is located on the left side of the building. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Ample parking off street. Good size backyard if pets need to stretch their legs. Tenant pays utilities, landlord responsible for snow removal and yard maintenance. PET FRIENDLY! Available immediately. $25 non refundable credit check PER applicant over 18. Email today for more information!