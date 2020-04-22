All apartments in Hopkinton
89 Main Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:02 AM

89 Main Street

89 Main Street · (508) 435-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 89 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those cabinets. Located near the center of town, this apartment is close to shops, eateries, grocery stores, parks and public schools. Commuters enjoy a the convenience of being located minutes away from 495 and the pike. The unit had new flooring in the living and bedrooms and is located on the left side of the building. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Ample parking off street. Good size backyard if pets need to stretch their legs. Tenant pays utilities, landlord responsible for snow removal and yard maintenance. PET FRIENDLY! Available immediately. $25 non refundable credit check PER applicant over 18. Email today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Main Street have any available units?
89 Main Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Main Street have?
Some of 89 Main Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
89 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 89 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 89 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 89 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Main Street have a pool?
No, 89 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 89 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 89 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
