Holbrook, MA
16 Abington Ave. 1R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16 Abington Ave. 1R

16 Abington Ave · (781) 356-2552
Location

16 Abington Ave, Holbrook, MA 02343

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 Cute 1 Bed w/CW, HW, HT, Sewer & Trash - Property Id: 279081

Thank you for your interest in the property located in Holbrook with an 8/15 move-in date.

Non-smokers preferred
$1425 per month
Indoor cat maybe considered with a strong application, NO DOGS PLEASE
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Gas range (not included in the rent)
Available 8/15
Approximately 650 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric, gas stove, cable and internet
Cold water, hot water, HEAT, sewer, trash are all included
Rear deck with a woodland view
Coin-op laundry on site
Open storage in the basement
Off-street parking
Right off Rt. 139
About a 10-minute stroll to the bus-line for # 230 to Braintree train station
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Owner requires long term tenants,
References required

Move in costs= First month, Full month security deposit & ½ Month Broker's Fee
Good credit and income required.

***Pictures are based on similar apartments***

ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-abington-ave.-holbrook-ma-unit-1r/279081
Property Id 279081

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have any available units?
16 Abington Ave. 1R has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have?
Some of 16 Abington Ave. 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Abington Ave. 1R currently offering any rent specials?
16 Abington Ave. 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Abington Ave. 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Abington Ave. 1R is pet friendly.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R offer parking?
Yes, 16 Abington Ave. 1R offers parking.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Abington Ave. 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have a pool?
No, 16 Abington Ave. 1R does not have a pool.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have accessible units?
No, 16 Abington Ave. 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Abington Ave. 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Abington Ave. 1R have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Abington Ave. 1R does not have units with air conditioning.
