16 Abington Ave. 1R

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking internet access range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access dogs allowed

Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 Cute 1 Bed w/CW, HW, HT, Sewer & Trash - Property Id: 279081



Thank you for your interest in the property located in Holbrook with an 8/15 move-in date.



Non-smokers preferred

$1425 per month

Indoor cat maybe considered with a strong application, NO DOGS PLEASE

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Gas range (not included in the rent)

Available 8/15

Approximately 650 Square Feet

Tenants pay electric, gas stove, cable and internet

Cold water, hot water, HEAT, sewer, trash are all included

Rear deck with a woodland view

Coin-op laundry on site

Open storage in the basement

Off-street parking

Right off Rt. 139

About a 10-minute stroll to the bus-line for # 230 to Braintree train station

Minutes to all major roadways

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Owner requires long term tenants,

References required



Move in costs= First month, Full month security deposit & ½ Month Broker's Fee

Good credit and income required.



***Pictures are based on similar apartments***



ACB Realty, Inc.

781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-abington-ave.-holbrook-ma-unit-1r/279081

Property Id 279081



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5937408)