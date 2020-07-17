16 Abington Ave. 1R

Amenities
Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 Cute 1 Bed w/CW, HW, HT, Sewer & Trash - Property Id: 279081
Thank you for your interest in the property located in Holbrook with an 8/15 move-in date.
Non-smokers preferred
$1425 per month
Indoor cat maybe considered with a strong application, NO DOGS PLEASE
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Gas range (not included in the rent)
Available 8/15
Approximately 650 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric, gas stove, cable and internet
Cold water, hot water, HEAT, sewer, trash are all included
Rear deck with a woodland view
Coin-op laundry on site
Open storage in the basement
Off-street parking
Right off Rt. 139
About a 10-minute stroll to the bus-line for # 230 to Braintree train station
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Owner requires long term tenants,
References required
Move in costs= First month, Full month security deposit & ½ Month Broker's Fee
Good credit and income required.
***Pictures are based on similar apartments***
ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-abington-ave.-holbrook-ma-unit-1r/279081
No Dogs Allowed
