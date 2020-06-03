Pine Brook Place

Amenities

24hr maintenance recently renovated pool air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to a serene setting that harmoniously blends the benefits of both an urban and rural lifestyle. Here, you'll find spacious one and two bedroom apartments that feature completely renovated kitchens and baths. Nine acres of rolling hills will invite you to take a scenic stroll along the walking and biking paths. And a refreshing dip in the swimming pool will always keep you cool. Nearby, you'll find parks, 18-hole golf courses, fine dining, fabulous shopping, outstanding schools and more. A world of convenience, luxury and relaxation awaits. AMENITIES: 24 hour emergency service Cable ready connections Controlled access with intercom system Energy Star rated light fixtures Heat and Hot Water Included Individually controlled heat and air conditioning Renovated kitchens and bathrooms Spacious Closets Wall-to-Wall Carpeting Water saving devices Window treatments for all windows No fee -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease