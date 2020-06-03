All apartments in Haverhill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

Pine Brook Place

37 Woodcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 Woodcock Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01832
North Broadway

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to a serene setting that harmoniously blends the benefits of both an urban and rural lifestyle. Here, you'll find spacious one and two bedroom apartments that feature completely renovated kitchens and baths. Nine acres of rolling hills will invite you to take a scenic stroll along the walking and biking paths. And a refreshing dip in the swimming pool will always keep you cool. Nearby, you'll find parks, 18-hole golf courses, fine dining, fabulous shopping, outstanding schools and more. A world of convenience, luxury and relaxation awaits. AMENITIES: 24 hour emergency service Cable ready connections Controlled access with intercom system Energy Star rated light fixtures Heat and Hot Water Included Individually controlled heat and air conditioning Renovated kitchens and bathrooms Spacious Closets Wall-to-Wall Carpeting Water saving devices Window treatments for all windows No fee -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Brook Place have any available units?
Pine Brook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haverhill, MA.
How much is rent in Haverhill, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Brook Place have?
Some of Pine Brook Place's amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Brook Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Brook Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Brook Place pet-friendly?
No, Pine Brook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haverhill.
Does Pine Brook Place offer parking?
No, Pine Brook Place does not offer parking.
Does Pine Brook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Brook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Brook Place have a pool?
Yes, Pine Brook Place has a pool.
Does Pine Brook Place have accessible units?
No, Pine Brook Place does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Brook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Pine Brook Place does not have units with dishwashers.
