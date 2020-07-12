/
/
/
downtown haverhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Downtown Haverhill, Haverhill, MA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,535
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Haverhill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $1075 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Haverhill with water views . Spacious 1 bedroom unit offers easy access to commuter trains, restaurants, shops. No pets or smoking allowed. Only full applications considered. $25 non-refundable application fee.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Haverhill
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Little River
10 Primrose Way, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1117 sqft
Upgraded apartments with vaulted ceilings, built-in desks and fireplaces. Enjoy the onsite clubhouse, business center and pool. Right by Winnekenni Park Conservation Area. Easy access to I-495. By Northern Essex Community College.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
75 Cross Road
75 Cross Road, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 140110 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. 1 car garage under. LR, DR, half bath and kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and side by side refrigerator on first floor.
Results within 10 miles of Downtown Haverhill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
7-8 Grace Terrace
7-8 Grace Ter, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7-8 Grace Terrace in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
47 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice apartment located on the Andover Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAMethuen Town, MALawrence, MAAmesbury Town, MAAndover, MADerry, NHWilmington, MA