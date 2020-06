Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities concierge gym

Spacious Loft with great views of the City. This unit has finsihed concrete floors, wood beam ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit. This is a historic mill that has been restored into a gorgeous loft within walking distance to the train station. We have other lofts in and apartments in Haverhill, Lowell, North Andover, Westford to name a few. Check out HaverhillLofts.com



Terms: One year lease