75 Cross Road

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 140110
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. 1 car garage under.
LR, DR, half bath and kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and side by side refrigerator on first floor. 2 BR and full bath on second. MBR and full bath on third.
Deck outside back door.
Big fenced in yard bordering wet lands.
Washer/Dryer in basement. Gas hot air heat, Gas dryer
All appliances provided. Built in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140110
Property Id 140110
(RLNE5921888)