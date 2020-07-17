All apartments in Haverhill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

75 Cross Road

75 Cross Road · (617) 257-7214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Cross Road, Haverhill, MA 01835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 140110

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. 1 car garage under.
LR, DR, half bath and kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and side by side refrigerator on first floor. 2 BR and full bath on second. MBR and full bath on third.
Deck outside back door.
Big fenced in yard bordering wet lands.
Washer/Dryer in basement. Gas hot air heat, Gas dryer
All appliances provided. Built in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140110
Property Id 140110

(RLNE5921888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Cross Road have any available units?
75 Cross Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Haverhill, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Cross Road have?
Some of 75 Cross Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Cross Road currently offering any rent specials?
75 Cross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Cross Road pet-friendly?
No, 75 Cross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haverhill.
Does 75 Cross Road offer parking?
Yes, 75 Cross Road offers parking.
Does 75 Cross Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Cross Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Cross Road have a pool?
No, 75 Cross Road does not have a pool.
Does 75 Cross Road have accessible units?
No, 75 Cross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Cross Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Cross Road has units with dishwashers.
