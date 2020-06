Amenities

patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck. No pets or smoking allowed. Only full applications considered. $25 non-refundable fee/applicant. Subject to a full review of credit, review of paystubs.