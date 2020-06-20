All apartments in Haverhill
10 Primrose
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

10 Primrose

10 Primrose Street · (857) 294-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA 01830
Downtown Haverhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer. Plenty of off street Tennant must pay their own utilities. Many upgraded amenities are available, that include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, built-in desks, a community's clubhouse, a pool, and 24-hour fitness center right outside your door. Tenants must pay their own utilities. Minutes from I-93, I-95, I-495 and the Haverhill T station. 1 Dog and1cat 100 pound limit

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Primrose have any available units?
10 Primrose has a unit available for $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Haverhill, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Primrose have?
Some of 10 Primrose's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Primrose currently offering any rent specials?
10 Primrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Primrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Primrose is pet friendly.
Does 10 Primrose offer parking?
No, 10 Primrose does not offer parking.
Does 10 Primrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Primrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Primrose have a pool?
Yes, 10 Primrose has a pool.
Does 10 Primrose have accessible units?
No, 10 Primrose does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Primrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Primrose does not have units with dishwashers.
