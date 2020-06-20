10 Primrose

Amenities

This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer. Plenty of off street Tennant must pay their own utilities. Many upgraded amenities are available, that include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, built-in desks, a community's clubhouse, a pool, and 24-hour fitness center right outside your door. Tenants must pay their own utilities. Minutes from I-93, I-95, I-495 and the Haverhill T station. 1 Dog and1cat 100 pound limit



Terms: One year lease